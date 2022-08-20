Forum: Have people with disabilities in HR roles too

It is encouraging that Singapore has made much progress in inclusive employment (Jobs, support, assistive technology: Masterplan tackles issues, Aug 18).

It was highlighted in the article that employment had always been a challenge for the visually impaired due to employers' perceptions of their abilities, as with other forms of disability.

One way to tackle this widespread perception would be to increase the representation of qualified persons with disabilities in critical employer-employee liaison roles such as human resources (HR).

Having more HR personnel who themselves are persons with disabilities is one possible approach to fostering a more inclusive workplace culture.

This can help to improve employers' perceptions and drive an increased appreciation of the technology needed to support persons with disabilities in their jobs, via first-hand experience.

Across all employers in Singapore, it is still exceedingly rare to find HR personnel who are persons with disabilities.

Tio Boey