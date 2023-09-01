Forum: Have more standard features to expand scope of Friendly Streets projects

I was heartened to read more details about the Friendly Streets pilot projects (Close to 5km of streets in places like Ang Mo Kio, Tampines to get pedestrian-friendly features, Aug 23).

While it is admirable that each project will be tailored to the needs of its community, the co-creation approach is labour-intensive and not scalable. Even when the scheme is expanded to other towns, friendly streets can make up only a very small proportion of roads on our island.

I urge the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to carry out a more wide-ranging standardisation effort to improve the baseline level of pedestrian safety and friendliness, in parallel with existing efforts.

By revising road design guidelines, standards and specifications to introduce pedestrian safety and traffic-calming features, new roads and existing roads reconstructed in future will become more pedestrian-friendly without needing site-specific design.

Such features could include raised crossings at local access road junctions and pedestrian refuge islands at wide road junctions, which are common in many developed cities.

Tactile tiles and kerb ramps introduced earlier at pedestrian crossings can serve as a precedent for such large-scale improvements. With these efforts, more Singaporeans can benefit from a safer and better pedestrian experience, and Singapore will go further towards becoming a world-class walkable city.

Rayner Lim Ri Han