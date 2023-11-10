Forum: Have more outdoor time during school to combat myopia

As a parent of a young child who recently developed myopia, or short-sightedness, I read “Have we given up on myopia?” (Nov 3) with much interest.

My ophthalmologist has recommended that my child spend at least 14 hours a week or two hours per day outdoors, as sunlight is crucial to trigger the production of dopamine in the retina, which helps prevent or slow down the onset of myopia.

My child gets two hours of physical education a week in primary school and spends time outdoors after school and at weekends.

But it will be challenging to maintain her balanced lifestyle as school work and commitments increase.

I hope the school curriculum can be re-evaluated to incorporate more outdoor time to keep children active and prevent more cases of myopia.

Lin Lizhen