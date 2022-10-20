Forum: Have more monitors and signs in MRT trains and stations

As a regular MRT commuter, I have a few suggestions to help make train rides more pleasant.

At present, the name of the train station is shown at the train platforms. I suggest having the name of the station on the pillars of stations above ground, and on the tunnel walls of underground stations. Passengers sitting in the train with their backs to the platform would then be able to see the name of the station as the train arrives. The London Underground displays the station names in this manner.

Also, at some stations, there is only one monitor at one end of the station platform showing when the next train will arrive. I suggest that there be at least two more monitors placed along the platform, to make it easier for passengers to note the timings of train arrivals instead of having to strain their eyes or walk closer to the sole monitor.

Finally, inside trains, there are monitors showing the name of the next station as well as the station at which the train’s service will end. I suggest that these monitors also display the current time.

Moiz Tyebally