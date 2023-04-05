Forum: Have more facilities that combine childcare centres with nursing homes

The intergenerational St John’s-St Margaret’s Village in Dover Avenue has a nursing home, senior care centre and pre-school, and seniors and pre-schoolers get to take part in activities together (New complex houses facilities for both seniors and pre-schoolers, Sept 14, 2022).

A similar concept at St Joseph’s Home started operating in 2017.

The two groups benefit each other, as young children rejuvenate the elders with their energy, while the elders pass the wisdom from their life experiences and knowledge on to the children.

As technology becomes more pervasive in today’s society, children have become more immersed in their smart devices, while more seniors are becoming out of touch with new technological features and trends. The digital divide between these two generations can be bridged when they intermingle.

The children can help the elderly keep up-to-date with the tech world, while the elderly will be able to teach children how to spend time outside the digital space.

Frequent interactions with children may also aid in delaying cognitive decline among the elderly, as well as encourage the seniors to socialise more within the community.

Given that by 2030, around one in four citizens will be 65 years old or older, the idea of combining eldercare and childcare in shared spaces should not be overlooked. Promoting interactions across generations is good for the well-being and growth of both groups, which in turn will benefit the country.

Woo Mi-En