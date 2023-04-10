Forum: Have more dedicated rental properties for international students

As an international student studying in Singapore, I am affected by recent rent increases. I am now staying in a three-bedroom condominium unit with two other international friends. Our rent is currently $3,500 a month, but it will be raised to $4,500, which is above our rental budget.

Many of my international friends are also affected, as their current lease is ending soon. International students like us are fine with any type of housing, as long as it is affordable and clean.

Landlords often charge more than students’ rental budget, which is around $600 to $1,000 a month.

It has been suggested that the Government should help to bring down the rental rate. However, I do not think that rent control is an efficient solution, as the main issue lies in the shortage of dedicated rental properties for students.

A better solution would be building and developing more such properties, such as student accommodation or student hostels.

With more such facilities, rental rates will also come down.

Moreen Jessica Rehulia Hoo, 20

Third-year university student