Forum: Have more amenities to add vibrancy to Labrador Park

It is great to read that the coastal forest at the southern waterfront in Labrador will be restored and developed further by planting 5,000 native trees (Coastal forest at southern waterfront to be restored, Nov 8).

It is also good that the authorities will be studying how to improve the connectivity between the 22ha Labrador Nature Reserve and its surrounding green spaces as they embark on plans for the area.

There should also be regular shuttle bus services from the main road to the waterfront of the park to increase the number of visitors.

The park is also a must-visit for students to learn more about World War II, and how British troops placed guns in that area because they believed that Singapore would probably be invaded from the coast.

The authorities can make the place more vibrant by adding more restaurants, eateries and pubs to attract people working in the offices along Alexandra Road.

They could also consider adding a jetty for fishing enthusiasts.

I have one concern about the restoration of the coastal forest - security problems. It may attract illegal entry via the sea as the forest would provide an ideal hiding place.

Harry Ong Heng Poh