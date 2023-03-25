Forum: Have more accessible water coolers

It is an embarrassment that a country with clean tap water is also the world’s biggest spender on bottled water (S’pore is top bottled water consumer, spender per capita: UN think-tank report, March 22)

One way to stop spending on bottled water and to reduce plastic waste is to install more water coolers and make access to free drinking water more convenient.

In response to a question in Parliament recently on making the installation of water coolers mandatory in areas with high footfall, the Ministry of Health said that water dispensers had been installed at all hawker centres, and also parks, bus interchanges and terminals.

However, there were concerns about the cleanliness of these water coolers because people used them to wash their hands and mouth.

To address this hygiene issue, water dispensers that can be used only for filling up water bottles could be installed instead, and placed at convenient locations other than near toilets.

Constance Lau