Forum: Have monthly recycling collection drive and check items given

I read with sadness that about 40 per cent of items in recycling bins cannot be recycled, mainly due to contamination (Recycle-Me-Not, April 18).

I diligently wash my recyclables and note what items can be recycled and what cannot be before depositing them into the National Environment Agency's (NEA) blue bins. I am greatly disappointed to know that my efforts and the items will go to waste if someone else throws rubbish into the bin, resulting in contamination.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I used to take my recyclables monthly to a collection point in my estate where volunteers from a charity would receive them. Everything was sorted and there was no issue of people discarding contaminated items.

I suspect that having people "policing" the items brought in was the main factor behind the good behaviour. This recycling initiative was regrettably suspended following the roll-out of safe management measures during the pandemic.

Perhaps the NEA can consider adopting such a strategy. Manning a monthly or fortnightly collection point in estates may not be more expensive than the current cost of once-to-thrice weekly collection followed by manual sorting.

Such a move would also help the NEA to target Singaporeans who are serious about recycling versus those using the blue bins as a general donation bin.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng