Forum: Have monthly recycling collection drive and check items given

Updated
Published
51 sec ago

I read with sadness that about 40 per cent of items in recycling bins cannot be recycled, mainly due to contamination (Recycle-Me-Not, April 18).

I diligently wash my recyclables and note what items can be recycled and what cannot be before depositing them into the National Environment Agency's (NEA) blue bins. I am greatly disappointed to know that my efforts and the items will go to waste if someone else throws rubbish into the bin, resulting in contamination.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I used to take my recyclables monthly to a collection point in my estate where volunteers from a charity would receive them. Everything was sorted and there was no issue of people discarding contaminated items.

I suspect that having people "policing" the items brought in was the main factor behind the good behaviour. This recycling initiative was regrettably suspended following the roll-out of safe management measures during the pandemic.

Perhaps the NEA can consider adopting such a strategy. Manning a monthly or fortnightly collection point in estates may not be more expensive than the current cost of once-to-thrice weekly collection followed by manual sorting.

Such a move would also help the NEA to target Singaporeans who are serious about recycling versus those using the blue bins as a general donation bin.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top