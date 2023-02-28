Forum: Have integrated help for resident communities

Singapore does a reasonably good job of helping individual Singaporeans in acute need of support in areas such as finance, special needs, addiction and ageing.

For help in each of these areas to be more proactive rather than reactive, I suggest taking an integrated, 360-degree approach for each community of residents in a certain area.

We could start with a single Housing Board block or a set of adjoining HDB blocks, draw up a list of social issues that residents are likely to be facing, and build a system with whole-of-community support mechanisms to help address the needs of specific residents.

This way, we look at the entirety of issues and affected citizens within that specific area, and get the entire community – along with the Government and non-governmental organisations – involved.

For example, when a social worker visits an estate to meet single mothers, he could meet others in the same estate who have different kinds of needs, making care and manpower costs more efficient.

We may even find that the solution to one problem may also work for another problem, or help a different group of people.

If addressing one problem has a positive impact on a different problem, the solution to the first problem could then be prioritised.

Helping to solve problems this way may allow causal relationships between different kinds of needs to be studied, and also throw up interesting and more effective cross-issue solutions.

Rahul Patwardhan