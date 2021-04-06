Forum: Have fixed insurance coverage for common conditions and procedures

The recent spat between the Singapore Medical Association and the Life Insurance Association Singapore has uncovered aspects of health insurance in Singapore that were previously unknown to the public.

Both parties have good points, but should remember that they depend on each other to exist and thrive, and try to reach a compromise that is fair for all.

There is another group of stakeholders whose views remain unheard, namely those who have purchased Integrated Shield Plans.

As a policyholder, I would rather my insurer guarantee my freedom of choice of doctors for an agreed-upon fixed rate of coverage.

Insurers should do away completely with panels for non-urgent treatment, and simply define what they are willing to pay out.

The amount of coverage for all common conditions and procedures should be freely accessible to my doctor and me.

My doctor can then decide what to charge, and I would decide if I want to pay the difference, if any, or find another doctor.

For example, if I had a fracture, the policy might cover up to $5,000 for treatment. I could choose a surgeon who charges $10,000 and pay the difference, or look for one who is willing to charge $5,000.

The amount covered could be determined by the premium for each policy. This premium should not be subject to further loading after a claim.

By knowing how much I can expect to claim for treatment beforehand, I can find a doctor who provides the best value.

I believe most of my fellow doctors would keep the "gap" to a minimum to help their patients and to ensure they do not price themselves out, thus keeping costs controlled.

There will of course be those who match their charges to their ego, and wealthy patients willing to pay their premium, but this would not be a concern since the claims are fixed.

A list of doctors known to consistently charge at or close to the published rates could be maintained and published on the insurer's website for emergencies or for those who do not want to go doctor shopping.

However, a policyholder should be under no obligation or incentive to use those doctors.

There are likely many more views among policyholders.

The Ministry of Health should conduct a survey and include them as part of the ongoing discussions.

Andrew Yam (Dr)