Forum: Have F&B as separate sector with reasonable foreign worker quota

I refer to the article, "F&B operators prepare for more diners next week" (March 26), the Forum letter, "Higher EP salary cut-offs will not solve problem of Singaporean shunning F&B sector" (March 14), and the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) reply, "Higher salary framework helps F&B businesses plan with greater certainty, prepare career pathways" (March 22).

In the article, Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts general manager Cynthia Yee's comment on the foreign worker quota for the food and beverage (F&B) sector - that her company will not be able to hire as many staff as it needs - reflects the realities and sentiments of many operators.

MOM categorises F&B under the services sector. This sector includes financial and infocommunications services, transport and communications services, commerce, hotels and F&B establishments such as restaurants and foodcourts.

Within this sector are jobs such as those in finance and infocommunications that some Singaporeans say face strong competition from foreigners.

However, F&B establishments such as cafes and eateries are facing a manpower shortage as many Singaporeans have no desire to work in this sector due to the long hours and less comfortable working conditions.

Many F&B operators have no choice but to rely on foreign workers. The Government has always advocated automation, job redesign and better career progression to reduce dependency on manpower.

The reality on the ground is that F&B operators have a very challenging time hiring Singaporeans at a reasonable salary. The pool of Singaporeans willing to work in this sector is shrinking every year as new entrants to the job market are better qualified and may be over-qualified to work as waiters or kitchen helpers, while the older workers are retiring.

To attract more workers, both local and foreign, F&B operators have been offering higher salaries. Even with a higher salary, however, young Singaporeans prefer to work in a more comfortable environment for less pay.

For small outfits, the rise in manpower costs and operational costs such as electricity has made operating no longer viable, as evidenced by the many closures in recent years.

I appeal to the relevant authorities to categorise F&B as a separate sector like the construction, marine and process sector, as they share the same issue of not being able to attract Singaporeans, with a quota that is different from the services sector.

We are not asking for a drastic increase in the foreign worker quota, but for a reasonable allotment.

Yeo Thye Lye