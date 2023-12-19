Forum: Have direct express bus services from city centre to Changi Airport

I agree with Mr Ajit Singh Nagpal’s suggestion (Fit luggage racks on public buses to Changi Airport, Dec 16).

But for the proposal to be practical, I suggest having direct express services taking tourists to and from the city centre and the airport.

These express services could then have properly configured spaces for wheelchairs, prams and luggage stowing, catered to travellers.

Every major city in the world runs express buses into its city centres, ensuring efficient and cost-effective movement of tourists into and out of its airports. Singapore, being a global city and travel hub, can certainly do the same.

Stephen Tan