Forum: Have community-centric approach to stamping out illegal smoking

The Straits Times has carried articles recently on the rise in the use of e-cigarettes, and the relationship between education, legislation and enforcement as tools to combat this trend (Student residents claim vaping culture persists at NUS, NTU and SMU hostels; and Education on vaping harms important but enforcement is key: MPs, both Sept 10).

As a mother of two toddlers, I am glad that as a society we recognise the harms of e-cigarettes, and are collectively working to thwart their growing popularity.

However, I feel that in recent times we have neglected having similar conversations about illegal smoking.

While legislation has increased the number of places where smoking is prohibited, it seems that enforcement is significantly lacking.

In my HDB estate, I encounter smokers blatantly flouting the rules daily, smoking in void decks, sheltered walkways and multi-storey carparks.

The transient nature of these smokers means it is not always easy for enforcement action to be taken against them. Yet the effects of their second-hand smoke last long after they are gone, especially in sheltered areas where smoke residue sticks to walls and ceilings as third-hand smoke.

My daily trips to the supermarket almost always involve passing by smokers, and navigating around them is not always the easiest with a pram. I especially dread rainy days, where my grocery runs then involve going through networks of interconnected void decks and sheltered pathways, all filled with lingering second-hand smoke from smokers who unapologetically defend their right to smoke indoors during the rain.

I do not, however, think enforcement is necessarily the solution, nor is education, which focuses on the detrimental health effects on smokers themselves.

Instead, we can learn from the Alliance for Action on Norms for Joss Paper Burning, and adapt a more community-centric approach to engage smokers (Ground-up efforts by Chinese groups to show the way on burning joss paper responsibly, July 16, 2022).

For instance, get cigarette smokers to smoke with consideration, even in situations where it might be legal to do so. Or to think twice before lighting up when at a traffic light, or to even put out their cigarettes when walking by a playground filled with children and pregnant women.

This could take the form of campaigns that showcase considerate smokers in the above situations. Similar to the campaign posters used by the Alliance for Action on Norms for Joss Paper Burning, the key message would focus on being considerate to neighbours and the environment.

What makes such campaigns different from the current approaches is that they seek to engage smokers with respect and appeals to their sense of community, rather than their sense of fear (whether fear of the law, or fear of suffering health problems).

Vanessa Ann Menon