Forum: Have clear protocol for keeping residents in adult care homes safe

I refer to the article "Adult care home worker admits to assaulting resident" (Sept 22).

I hope the authorities can clarify the points below.

First, this court case has a gag order on the names of the home and the worker. Similar cases that happened at the Institute of Mental Health and All Saints Home had no such gag orders. Why the different treatment this time?

Second, the worker dragged and kicked the victim in two incidents. Two care workers witnessed but did not report the abuse.

What is the code of conduct for home care staff who witness such abuse? Aren't they required to report abuse promptly?

Third, what is the protocol for safeguarding intellectually disabled clients' well-being, such that injuries can be discovered, investigated and reported quickly?

In this case, the victim's mother discovered her son's injuries only when he returned home for a weekend stay, and had to write to the chief executive of the organisation managing the home to launch an investigation.

Chia Su-Yee