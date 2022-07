When I alighted from a bus in Hougang last Saturday, I was almost hit by a fast-moving bicycle.

I often see cyclists breezing through the front of bus stops.

This puts alighting passengers at risk of being hit.

I have seen very few cyclists slow down or dismount from their bicycles and push them when approaching crowded bus stops.

For the safety of bus commuters, I suggest installing safety bollards at the sides of busy bus stops.

Hui Kong Leong