Forum: Have bigger role for neurodivergent people in shaping social compact

I agree with Forum writer Wesley Loh that it is crucial that Forward Singapore consider gainful employment and community building for people with disabilities (Pay extra attention to people with disabilities in Forward Singapore road map, July 6).

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke of broadening our conception of merit beyond academic credentials. This is a good step.

Disabled people have frequently run into obstacles in the arena of education, leading to difficulties in employment. This is not helped by scepticism from the public.

Neurodivergent students who lack support have to deal with pressure to achieve neurotypical standards both academically and in meeting social expectations. More diverse talents have to be acknowledged and promoted.

In line with these concerns, I advocate the participation and inclusion of people with disabilities in the shaping of the meritocratic social compact in the Forward Singapore road map.

Those who have been historically excluded from Singapore's narrow definition of meritocracy should take part in its redefinition.

Neurodivergent teachers should help create a curriculum that nurtures the interests of neurodivergent students.

Employees with disabilities should be heard as much as their peers when discussing work performance.

In moving forward in our pursuit of economic and social excellence, we have a responsibility to ensure our fellows are not left behind.

Jocelyn Tay Sze Hwee