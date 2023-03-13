Forum: Have an open mind, be more accepting of other linguistic possibilities and ideas

I refer to Mr Jean Michel Francois Bardin’s letter “All foreigners living in Singapore should know basic English” (March 8).

Mr Bardin brings up a legitimate point, like the need for companies to hire capable and communicative staff, in customer-facing businesses such as retail where first impressions are formed. I appreciate his learning of English to prepare for his employment and migration to Singapore.

But he neglects alternatives. At Chinatown Point in the early 2000s, Mandarin plus any dialect was commonplace. Varieties of lingua franca were observed in various neighbourhoods, a consequence of historically segregated areas of pre-independence Singapore.

Singapore’s history as an entrepot attracted speakers of various languages. The country had not only insular trading communities, but also traders who created systems that crossed linguistic, cultural and practical boundaries.

Currently, we have tests like reciting the pledge and attending a tour of historical community landmarks as part of the naturalisation process. Applications for permanent residency and then citizenship are long processes that consider each applicant’s social, economic and cultural contributions to the country. My mother experienced this.

I suggest that we adopt a bilingual system of two languages or dialects. On the streets, we could be more accepting. We should open our minds to other linguistic possibilities and ideas.

Wei Ronghong