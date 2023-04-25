Forum: Have a system to stabilise number of COEs automatically

I refer to the article “Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity and when will it end?” (April 24). In land-scarce Singapore, the certificate of entitlement (COE) scheme has been very effective in controlling the vehicle population.

However, the quota system has been a recurring source of trepidation and angst for motorists over the last three decades because the formula to determine the periodic supply of new quotas reinforces the historical boom-and-bust cycles from the prior decade. This has inadvertently created real and perceived feelings of injustice.

After all, why should COE prices for the same make or model of vehicle change by several tens of thousands of dollars every few years? They should not.

Much of this price volatility stems from the huge swings in the annual supply of COEs. The huge price swing means one cohort of motorists will benefit at the expense of another cohort, resulting in uneven sharing of the total cost of COEs in use.

A better and more equitable system is needed, and this is possible if the Government implements an automatic stabiliser to even out the supply of COE quotas.

For instance, in months when the supply is below the 120-month moving average of quota supply, the auto-stabiliser will release more quotas to temporarily allow the vehicle population to rise slightly. The reverse happens when there is an abundance of quotas and the vehicle population will shrink back to the target level.

Over time, the boom-bust cycle will attenuate and the problem of wild fluctuations in supply (and prices) will go away.

Chin Cheng Wei