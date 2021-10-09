Forum: Have a 'no mask, no talk' rule while exercising and dining

I have observed the following weak links in our chain of defence against the Covid-19 virus.

Many people are using "exercise" as an excuse to not wear masks.

Masks are mandated except when one is engaged in strenuous activities. But these people could just be strolling around the neighbourhood unmasked - and chatting with their friends at the same time.

At dining establishments, diners are to keep their masks on except when they are eating or drinking. But many can be seen frequently talking while they eat, then talking after eating, without their masks on.

Talking without a mask on spreads droplets. Talking loudly without a mask on spreads more droplets.

Next, the good thing about vaccination is that the majority of infected patients experience mild or no symptoms.

The bad thing about vaccination is that the majority of infected patients experience mild or no symptoms. It is thus highly likely that infected people are walking around spreading the virus, especially while "exercising" or dining.

Additionally, there are also infected persons with mild symptoms not isolating themselves and still going out for work or leisure.

A combination of the above factors could explain why we have a huge sudden increase in the number of infections, because there are many people going around unwittingly spreading the virus.

We have been told that wearing a mask protects ourselves. But we should assume that we are already carrying the virus and we should wear a mask to protect others from ourselves.

Make it a rule that people should not talk while exercising, unless they are wearing a mask.

Make it a rule that people should not talk while dining, unless they are wearing a mask.

In short, unless we are in our own homes, "no mask, no talk".

Alex Yeo