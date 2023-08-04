Forum: Have a dialogue with grandparents on child-minding

I read with interest the letter “Misguided to rely on grandparents for child-minding” (July 28), and the Opinion pieces “Grandparents could solve Singapore’s child-bearing woes, but are they willing?” (July 25); and “Peak fertility versus career: Inconvenient truths you must face” (July 26).

I agree that monetary support comprising a percentage of the last drawn salary of parents who stay home to look after their children for the first 12 years of a child’s life is a good incentive to spur all to have more babies in Singapore. This can also help reduce demand for institutional infant care.

But many young parents might not take up this monetary support for fear of delaying their own career progression or family goals.

I suggest that monetary support comprising a percentage of the last drawn salary of grandparents be considered for those taking care of grandchildren. Our current grandparent caregiver tax relief of $3,000, though good, is not attractive enough.

The Government has been encouraging seniors to be active and work, and many grandparents are in the workforce. This monetary support must be a good enough incentive to make the switch from the workforce to minding the grandchildren, knowing that their financial needs in their senior years will still be met.

Let’s have a conversation with grandparents and ask them what support is needed for them to be willing to care for their grandchildren.

Grandparents can be a force to reckon with in helping increase Singapore’s total fertility rate.

Mary Wong