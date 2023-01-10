Forum: Harness talent from all over the world to create business powerhouses

I refer to the article, “Creative Tech was the pride of S’pore. Is there an equivalent today?” (Jan 7).

We need to harness talent from all over the world to build the business ecosystem, technological inventiveness and strategic marketing needed for the creation of the next business powerhouse. 

I remember how companies like Singapore Airlines, DBS Bank and Singtel were painstakingly built, piece by piece, as they grew with the country to be leaders in Asia and the world. Strong visionary leaders with the right values were needed. 

We need to support our post-pandemic recovery with the right policies to create a sustainable Singapore.

Hua Tye Swee

