It is difficult to understand the mindset of those who make unkind and disparaging remarks online about Ms Raybe Oh as well as her fiance, Mr Johnathan Long, who died in a car crash (Woman who suffered severe burns shares her struggles, June 11).

Ms Oh can take comfort in knowing many people support her and are empathetic towards her; they admire her selfless courage in trying to save people inside the burning car.

She should stand her ground and move on with her life.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng