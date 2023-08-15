Forum: Hard to get help from Facebook after account disabled

I was recently a victim of a phishing scam on my Facebook account. A notice popped up on my app notifying me to log in to verify one of my pages, but when I realised something was wrong, it was already too late.

The next thing I knew, my personal account was disabled, along with a few of my business pages. I tried to verify my account via a form found at the platform’s help centre, but it displayed a message that I had contravened the community rules and that the decision could not be reversed.

I tried a few different user names and forms of identification, but it still returned the same result, which makes me wonder if that avenue was valid.

Searches through all the frequently asked questions led me on a circular chase for solutions that did not work. A search on the Internet and appeals for help using other social media accounts showed that others had had their accounts disabled due to scammers and hackers, and it was always an uphill task trying to reclaim the Facebook account.

Apart from losing more than a decade’s worth of precious memories on Facebook, there is also the pressing loss of business contacts cultivated through the connected Facebook pages. I had read of many small business owners lamenting the negative impact of disabled accounts or those lost to cyber criminals.

Facebook aggressively pushes for businesses to take up advertisements on its platform to promote their businesses, yet when users need help, they face a mass of often unhelpful topics, and there is no easy way of contacting Facebook.

I find it hard to believe that a massive corporation like Facebook does not value the need for some form of human contact. I have always found Apple’s chat function to be helpful, and there are even return calls to follow up on the solutions.

I am not the first victim, nor will I be the last, and I hope to recover my personal account and the linked pages before they are wiped out after the 30 days set by Facebook.

Alan Kiat Leng Lee