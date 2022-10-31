Forum: Happy to see the crowds back in Little India

I refer to the article, “Deepavali celebrations back in full swing after two years” (Oct 24), and the Forum letter, “Walkway blocked by shopkeepers’ goods” (Oct 28), by Mr Shan Mugam Sidambaram.

Though I agree with the Forum writer that the five-foot way was obstructed, he should bear in mind that festive occasions like Deepavali will attract huge crowds. The elderly and parents with prams should perhaps avoid the area for their safety, knowing very well that Little India would be crowded with shoppers.

On the eve of Deepavali, I was at the same location in Little India that Mr Sidambaram had written about. I managed to buy garlands and other prayer items in under 20 minutes despite the crowds.

I was actually thrilled to see Little India coming alive with people once again after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. Shopkeepers work hard and can make a good living during these festive occasions, and the public should be more patient, tolerant and understanding during the celebration. It is a win-win situation for retailers and consumers.

A. Kannan