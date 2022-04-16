Forum: Handling cash helps children build financial literacy

As a parent, I am deeply concerned with the plan to expand a programme which allows students to make cashless payments at all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute by 2025 (All schools will have cashless payment scheme by 2025, April 14).

Cashless payment is touted primarily for its convenience. But convenience should not be the overriding concern for young children.

Handling small amounts of cash and coins as they grow up is exactly how children begin to pick up the fundamentals of financial literacy, such as the concepts of saving and of budgeting.

Through day-to-day interactions buying food at the school canteen and the stationery store, they learn the value of money.

Giving children a way to check the balance via an app is not the same. A child who does not have rudimentary financial literacy, which this cashless initiative may entrench, is not going to monitor his balance.

I strongly suspect that the social cost of creating a generation who is less financially literate will far exceed whatever "benefits" this cashless initiative brings in convenience.

Khoo Yik Lin