Forum: Handle masks hygienically

I appreciate Associate Professor David Lye's advice on the practices to adopt to prevent the spread of Sars-CoV-2 and its variants (Form your own social bubble and stick to it, says NCID director, May 18).

There is one other action most people overlook that I believe can also help stem the spread: hygienic handling of masks.

Very often, I see people fiddling with their masks without first washing or disinfecting their hands.

When they remove their mask temporarily for meals or drinks, they pull it down, leaving the outside of the mask touching their chin. Or they leave the mask on the table or shove it into their pocket.

The outside-facing surface of the mask potentially harbours virus particles from others, while the inside surface could contain an infected wearer's virus particles.

There is a risk of the virus on the mask contaminating surfaces, including one's face, if the removed mask is not put into a plastic bag by holding only the loops.

Reusable masks should be washed frequently, and stowed away carefully in a plastic bag if not immediately washed.

While I am grateful that most people wear masks to comply with the law, we should appreciate that wearing a mask is for protection and not only to avoid a fine.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee