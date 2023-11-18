Forum: Hamas’ actions against global ethics and also international law

When many of us were feeling depressed to see the violence raging between Russia and Ukraine, the war between Hamas and Israel erupted.

Professor Tommy Koh has pointed out both sides have committed war crimes (Gaza war: Hard truths and humanitarian law, Nov 17). Although he is acknowledged internationally as an expert on the Law of the Sea, he has always been concerned with the conflict between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

He wrote that he was disappointed with some of his Arab and Muslim friends for defending the Hamas attack on Israel. I think many Arab and Muslims hold the opposite views. Many who are pro-Palestinian hold Hamas to have done wrong.

The fact that occupied Palestine is an open prison cannot mitigate the wrong actions of Hamas, which are not only against global ethics but also against international law.

Zainuddin Mohamed Ismail