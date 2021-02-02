Forum: Hair on pillow, X-ray table not sanitised

I was at a laboratory in Ang Mo Kio for an X-ray on Jan 22. When my turn came, I entered the X-ray room and was asked to lie down on the table.

I found hair on the pillow provided. The radiographer asked me to flip over the pillow, but the other side had even more hair.

I opted not to use the pillow and asked if the pillow cover was changed after each patient. The radiographer replied that it was changed every morning. This is unhygienic and unacceptable.

I also noted that the X-ray table was not sanitised after each patient had used it, as the turnover of patients was very high.

I would expect a medical facility to have a minimum standard of hygiene, especially in the midst of a pandemic, by providing disposable covers for the pillow as well as X-ray table, if it was not possible to sanitise it after every patient.

I have written to the management and have not received any reply so far.

I have also highlighted this to the Ministry of Health, which replied that hygiene matters fall under the clinic's purview.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong