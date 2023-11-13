Forum: Guidelines in place to ensure plantings do not affect road safety

We agree with Mr Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor that it is important to avoid obstructing the view of pedestrians and drivers at zebra crossings (Remove greenery that blocks the view of pedestrians and drivers, Nov 8).

When Mr Nurhafiz raised this issue with us last year, we had explained that there are guidelines in place to ensure the plantings along our roads and crossings do not affect road safety.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has a regular maintenance programme for greenery along roads. When visibility is compromised due to issues such as overgrown plantings, we work with NParks to address it. Safety measures such as flashing yellow beacons, signs and lane markings have also been implemented to alert motorists to look out for pedestrians and slow down as they approach a zebra crossing.

We had also requested Mr Nurhafiz to share with us the specific locations where he has identified potential safety issues. This valuable information will enable us to review and resolve them expeditiously.

We also welcome feedback from other members of the public on areas of safety concern. These can be sent to LTA website or the OneService mobile application.

Alvin Chia

Group Director, Traffic & Road Operations

Land Transport Authority