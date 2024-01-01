Forum: Guide children’s reasoning in exercising self-control

I refer to the commentary “Self-control will take kids places – but how do we teach them that?” (Dec 28).

The exercising of self-control is challenging not only for children but also for adults. It takes a lifetime of failures and successes to realise the importance of mastering self-control when a specific context calls for it.

Self-control requires children and adults to have a strong sense of self and social awareness. The aim of education is to develop agency in children and the autonomy to make decisions and act for the greater good.

Besides the author’s suggestions of parental role modelling, and instituting visual cues and routines, I have other suggestions.

Self-control is best taught by guiding children’s reasoning processes in weighing the pros and cons of their attitude, decision and action, and the consequences to themselves and others. Children need adults to help them to see that sometimes consequences, resulting from the lack of self-control, may not be reversible.

Sometimes, young children may not be developmentally ready both emotionally and cognitively to exercise self-control. For example, a child who is compelled by his parents or teachers to refrain from snatching his favourite toy back from his friend may be hurting inside, resulting in resentment. Over time, this may do more harm than good, impacting the child’s well-being.

Thus, adults must help children see things from another’s perspective. They can, for instance, ask the child: “Why does the other child want to play with your favourite toy?” Let the child explore alternative resolutions, and, if possible, role-play different scenarios for the child to experience positive feelings associated with exercising self-control.

Children are human beings with complex emotions, wants and desires who deserve our respect too. Instead of demanding children to exercise self-control, help them to reflect and gain insights into the meanings of self-control for personal development and achieving long-term goals.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)