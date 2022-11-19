Forum: Guidance, support needed for lasting conciliation between parents and children

I refer to the article, “Abusive parents to get approval before seeking maintenance from children under proposed changes to law” (Nov 13).

The proposed changes to the law on the maintenance of parents, which aim to strike a balance between safeguarding vulnerable seniors and protecting children from misuse of the law, are a positive step in the right direction.

These amendments would also increase the possibility of mending difficult ties between these parents and their children.

However, there are considerations that need further deliberation.

In order to increase the chances of a peaceful and possibly lasting conciliation, it is very important that these parents are supported and guided by professionals over a period of nine to 12 months as they begin the process of connecting with their children.

This is to support parents to consider the impact of their past behaviour on their children, as well as to consider the steps of restitution that may heal the relationship before asking for maintenance.

In this process, counsellors could conduct family therapy sessions for parents and their children to increase the possibility of conciliation.

There is also a need to consider those whose children had experienced abuse emotionally and psychologically, but for which there are no records. These traumatic experiences can go undetected, as there is no visible physical harm.

Many of these children would have been making efforts to move on from their long-term trauma when they are contacted to pay maintenance. When these adult children are asked to pay maintenance, their attempts to move on with their lives are likely to be thwarted, affecting their mental health.

Thus, it is necessary to consider a sensitive and supportive process of engaging adult children who have no records of past abuse by their parents, to mitigate possible adverse effects on the former.

As for parents who have problems related to gambling or spending, a conditional agreement to maintain the parents could be set. Counsellors and social workers could work with and follow up on the parents and children for a period of about nine to 12 months.

This would ensure more lasting changes, and permanent plans for maintenance can then be put in place.

In this manner, both the needs and concerns of both parents and children could be met.

Tony Ong Kie Wee

Clinical Director

Counselling and Care Centre