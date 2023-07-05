Forum: Growing old is all in the head

I’m in my early 80s and young people interacting with me always tell me they don’t have the feeling they’re talking to an old person. How come?

As a psychologist, I can give an experiential answer. I don’t think old so I don’t feel old.

I enjoy talking with young people because they have a short past and a long future compared to old people who have a long past and a very short future.

Depending on whether one enjoys dwelling on the good old days or engaging in shaping what the future can be, one can choose to feel alive and not old.

I have also spoken with adults in their 40s and 50s and I can honestly say some of them already feel very old.

Their minds are fixed and their outlooks on life are settled. Some are thinking of retiring soon after having had to slog for a tough living in a world of possessions, prestige, and maybe power.

It’s all in the head. I’d urge everyone who thinks he is old to ask himself this simple question: Does age really determine how old I feel or is it the way I think about being old?

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)