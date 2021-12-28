Forum: Group's withdrawal from condo deal a good sign

Hong Kong-listed Shun Tak Holdings has withdrawn from the collective sale deal for High Point condominium (Shun Tak withdraws from $556.7m High Point deal, Dec 25).

The decision was made soon after the latest round of cooling measures by the Government was announced. This is a good sign for the local residential property industry.

Shun Tak may have realised that the land price at around $2,537 per sq ft per plot ratio is unsustainable when buyers know their investment upside has been curtailed by the new regulatory measures.

Hopefully, the cooling measures will have a positive knock-on effect on the prices of resale flats, given the clear correlation between prices of public housing and private property.

The prices of resale flats have reached astronomical heights, and it is unreasonable to expect younger families to take on that much debt, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

George Lim Heng Chye