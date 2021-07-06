Forum: Grey areas in mask-wearing

A clear message has been sent after several people were charged for offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act - you must wear a mask.

Wearing a mask protects not only the wearer from contracting the virus but also others from being affected by his respiratory droplets.

I have seen people taking off their masks when eating or drinking while walking. Is this allowed?

While the law allows the removal of masks for the consumption of food and beverages, more should be done to clarify the specifics.

While holding a beverage certainly should not grant someone a "mask-free permit", can we eat while walking? Can we talk while eating?

Yang Jun Kai