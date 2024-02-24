Forum: Green grants need fine-tuning to benefit smaller firms

I refer to the report “Firms tapping Budget 2024 green initiatives can gain from lower costs, business boost: Observers” (Feb 22).

The 2024 Budget has given more than a nudge to Singapore companies to undertake green initiatives, which is laudable.

Undertaking such initiatives has been easier for large companies with deep pockets which can amortise the related expenses. 

Although smaller companies want to be sustainable, they may lack the financial resources – which the new government initiatives help address – management skills and guidance.

Grants are given out on a reimbursement basis – companies spend the money first and then make a claim for the grants – which may not be financially ideal for smaller businesses.

Climate change and rising sea levels have a great impact on Singapore and a collective effort is necessary to tackle these challenges. To rope in the widest spectrum of businesses possible, from micro to medium to large entities, more fine-tuning of how grants are distributed is needed.

Haneef Jafar S.

