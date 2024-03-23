Forum: Great start for Lions under new coach

It was great to see Singapore fighting back and getting a 2-2 draw against China at the National Stadium (Singapore fight back to draw 2-2 with China in Tsutomu Ogura’s first match as Lions coach, March 21).

More than the result, it was watching a significant transformation as our footballers came together as one cohesive unit under new coach Tsutomu Ogura.

Their approach was on maintaining the pressure on the opposition, creating scoring opportunities, and demonstrating resilience and determination on the field.

Surely, the time has come for Singapore football. Kudos to the coach and the Lions for playing like heroes.

Manas Joshi