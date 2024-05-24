Forum: Great initiative to have students attend live concerts

I was pleased to read of the initiative in the article “About 12,000 secondary school students to attend live professional concerts by end-2024” (May 21).

It’s indeed about time.

More than 20 years after the Esplanade’s opening, and after even more decades of investment in building a world-class orchestra, Singapore is realising the importance of exposing our young ones, and not just those in selective school programmes, to the joy of live professional concerts.

The Performing Arts-Based Learning initiative will make arts appreciation more accessible to children from less privileged backgrounds.

While practitioners have been doing their part in organising kid-friendly concerts and shows, I fear most families are still unaware of such events. Even if they were aware, many unfortunately think that “the arts are only for rich people”.

The school initiative would therefore help develop local audiences for the arts even as Singapore sells itself as a regional hub for international concerts.

May I suggest that outings to live theatre performances, whether in English, Mandarin, Malay or Tamil, should also be made compulsory for both the primary and secondary school curricula? For a start, it would certainly make the learning of literature, history, social studies and the languages more interesting.

A trip to the theatre, or the concert hall, is always magical for me. So it’s encouraging to know that most of our children can now experience a bit of that magic too.

Koh Chin Ling