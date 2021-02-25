Forum: Great family time thanks to Singapore Flyer and SingapoRediscovers vouchers

My helper and I took my father, who uses a wheelchair, to the Singapore Flyer last Friday, using our SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

We were escorted to the capsule to take the ride, with the staff assuring us that my father's limited mobility would not be an issue.

The three of us had the whole capsule to ourselves, and we enjoyed the ride.

It was my father's first ride and he was delighted to see the beautiful skyline.

We had a great family bonding time, thanks to the staff of Singapore Flyer, and the vouchers that made our visit affordable.

Lim Lih Mei