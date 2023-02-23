Forum: Great community event at Sports Hub

I experienced a good workout and social gathering with friends and fellow participants at a TTX Festival event organised by ActiveSG on Feb 18 at OCBC Arena.

It has been about two months since the management of Sports Hub was taken over by Sport Singapore (SportSG).  

While building a world-class sports venue and attracting international events are important, another equally important element is making the Sports Hub more accessible to the community. The TTX Festival was one such event, which combined sports, lifestyle, entertainment and community bonding.

Thank you, SportSG, and kudos to the TTX team for putting together the festival.

Tan Kar Quan

