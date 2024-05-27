Forum: Grateful to patients who wear masks to see doctor

It is nice to see how far we have come in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, although there seems to be a rise in Covid-19 cases recently (Covid-19 hospitalisations rise to 280 over past week, seniors urged to get another vaccine shot, May 25).

I am now a volunteer at a general practitioner’s clinic and used to work in a specialist’s clinic. During my work, I’ve observed that some patients would voluntarily put on a face mask as they entered the clinic. This continued even after wearing masks was no longer mandatory in outpatient settings.

While protecting themselves from getting germs from others, they were also protecting healthcare workers as well.

The habit of wearing a mask in a clinic is not only helpful in containing the spread of Covid-19, but can also generally minimise the spread of other infectious diseases, such as those caused by respiratory viruses.

I hope that this habit shaped by the pandemic will carry on, minimising the spread of viruses, especially with another rise in Covid-19 cases happening again.

I would like to thank all patients who continue to wear masks voluntarily for their kindness and understanding.

Lee Qin Yuan, 19