Forum: Grateful for help after child went missing at Singapore Expo

On Sunday, my seven-year-old daughter got lost at Singapore Expo around 12.50pm.

The staff at the information counter were helpful and took down my number. They later informed me that closed-circuit television footage showed my daughter had walked in the direction of the MRT station.

I checked with the Expo station staff. Aida, the station manager, informed other stations to look out for my daughter.

I also called the police, and some officers came and helped to look for her. A few hours later, Aida informed me that staff at Tampines West MRT station had found my girl.

My husband and I are grateful to the staff of Expo and Tampines West stations, Singapore Expo staff and police for their quick thinking and vigilance in helping to find my daughter.

Kelly Ho

