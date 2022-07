As a very happy member of the Pioneer Generation in this stable and prosperous nation, I commend Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for his firm and encouraging speech on the Forward Singapore initiative (An opportunity to shape the way forward, July 2).

I am also grateful to hear the call made to all to be engaged and involved in the growth of Singapore in the coming years.

Mr Wong has stated that he and his team intend to listen and ensure that prosperity is shared by everyone.

Vivien Tan