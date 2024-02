The recent surge in nursing recruitment has brought me, a former Filipino nurse academic immersed in the healthcare landscape of Singapore, a sense of optimism and gratitude.

The addition of 5,600 nurses bolsters Singapore’s nursing strength and proves to be a considerable boon for my Filipino nursing colleagues, who have been an integral part of the country’s healthcare tapestry (S’pore’s nursing strength boosted by recruitment of 5,600 nurses; most registered to work in 2023, Feb 11).