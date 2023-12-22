Forum: Graciousness takes back seat for elderly on MRT train

I am a septuagenarian and a heart patient.

I recently took the train from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station to Khatib MRT station in Yishun.

I stood throughout the journey as the train was packed and I could not get a seat.

At every station, as passengers disembarked, I was too slow to take the vacated seats as younger commuters beat me to them.

The efforts of the Singapore Kindness Movement to instil graciousness in our society are laudable and appreciated, especially by senior citizens.

However, the movement should focus on priority seating in public transport.

Posters and signs in buses and trains reminding people to give up their seats to those who need them more are not enough to encourage people to do so.

On several occasions, I have seen commuters, especially young and able-bodied ones, occupying reserved seats, ignoring the signs and oblivious to the presence of people who need the seats more.

Schools must do more to instil graciousness in students.

In the meantime, perhaps there should be punitive measures such as fines to get the message across to recalcitrant commuters.

Sanmugam Managamutu