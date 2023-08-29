Forum: Govt working closely with employers, employees to create age-inclusive workplaces

We refer to the letters “Better protection needed for workers at age 63” (Aug 12) by Mr Winston Chew Choon Teck and “Manage re-employment process for older workers better” (Aug 22) by Mr Ong Kim Bock.

To support senior workers in staying meaningfully engaged through work, employers are required by law to offer re-employment to eligible workers who have reached retirement age, up to the prevailing re-employment age of 68. The re-employment framework enables senior workers to continue working if they wish to, while allowing employers flexibility to adjust employment terms upon re-employment according to business needs.

If an employer has considered all re-employment options and is unable to identify a suitable job for the senior worker, the employer may offer an Employment Assistance Payment (EAP) as a last resort. This is to tide the senior worker over while he seeks alternative employment. The EAP quantum is carefully calibrated to avoid providing employers an easy alternative to offering re-employment or deterring them from employing senior workers nearing retirement age. Retrenchment benefits do not apply when a worker reaches retirement age.

We agree with Mr Ong on the importance of effective communication between employers and employees. Employers should inform a senior worker about their re-employment arrangement at least three months before retirement.

Our tripartite partners have ramped up efforts to encourage employers to engage their senior workers even earlier through structured career planning (SCP). SCP gives employers a process to understand senior workers’ career plans and identify skills gaps to better prepare them for re-employment. Details on SCP are at go.gov.sg/scpguide.

The Ministry of Manpower introduced the Senior Employment Credit and the Part-Time Re-employment Grant to encourage employers to hire and retain senior workers. This grant in particular incentivises employers to implement SCP.

The Singapore National Employers Federation also trains employers and human resources departments to implement SCP effectively. Employers can contact swsp@snef.sg for SCP training.

Workers who feel that they have received an unreasonable offer of re-employment can contact their union or the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (www.tal.sg/tadm/contact-us).

The Government will continue working closely with employers and employees to create age-inclusive workplaces that support seniors in continuing to work for as long as they wish and are able to.

Lee Chung Wei

Divisional Director

Workplace Policy & Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower