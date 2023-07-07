Forum: Govt support needed for fish farms to transition to a sustainable method

I refer to the article “Plans for fish farms south of Singapore delayed over coral reef concerns” (July 3). In land- and sea-space-scarce Singapore, it is important to balance the need for achieving some levels of food security with the legitimate concerns of various conservation and nature groups arising from farming activities.

Singapore’s goal to produce 30 per cent of nutritional needs by 2030 is a laudable and achievable goal. However, Singapore needs to be creative and leverage innovative, high-tech farming that is both productive and sustainable.

In particular, newly developed closed containment aquaculture farming systems should be adopted not just in the southern waters but also in all Singapore waters. These modern smart farming systems are highly productive and have greater control over fish waste, and are thus more sustainable.

However, such a system would require a much higher capital investment and thus a much longer payback period. The Government should facilitate and financially support local farmers to transit from traditional open net-cage farming to the closed containment farming method.

I propose that the Government provide a one-off grant to support the current group of farmers to collectively adopt this closed containment farming method. This will catalyse rapid transformation of the whole farming sector.

In this approach, the Government would provide part of the capital expenditure to the group collectively, to adopt such solutions.

For the remaining capital expenditure, Enterprise Singapore could help these farms secure long-term bank loans at an affordable interest rate. The local company with the best system could then provide a full solution package to the other farms, which would include setting up the farming system and providing relevant technical and operational support, similar to a “franchise” model.

Esther Tan Siew Eng