Forum: Govt sends vaccination texts in all official languages

We thank Mr Frederick Tan Huay Teong for his feedback (Use recipient's language of choice in government messages, Sept 9).

Our SMS invites to seniors 80 years and above do already provide hyperlinks in Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

From mid-September, we have also rolled out the translation of SMSes for people in the 50-to-79 age group to ensure that the vaccination invite is well understood by all.

Besides SMS invites, we also have advertisements in English and the vernacular languages to encourage individuals to go for their booster vaccinations.

For the convenience of the public, especially the seniors, they can walk into any of our 10 joint testing and vaccination centres to be vaccinated, without an appointment. We encourage seniors above the age of 60 to walk in for their boosters to be protected against the possibility of severe illness due to Covid-19.

Dinesh Vasu Dash

Group Director, Operations Group

Ministry of Health