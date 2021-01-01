Forum: Govt needs to stay ahead of the curve on private property prices

I refer to Forum contributor Ee Teck Siew's letter (Govt should assess risk of property bubble, calibrate measures, Dec 25) and would like to urge the Government to stay ahead of the curve on private property prices.

The ultra-low interest rate environment today is similar to that which sparked the private property price spike after the 2008 financial crisis.

This proved challenging to bring under control and required multiple rounds of property cooling measures.

From the introduction of the first property cooling measures in 2009 until the introduction of the total debt servicing ratio in 2013, it took four years of hard work by the Government before the private residential property market stabilised and prices started to moderate.

Unfortunately, all this good work became rapidly undone with the start of the en bloc craze in 2017, and even now, amid the pandemic, prices in the private residential property market are continuing to rise.

While the Government has been cautious with the release of residential land through government land sales, speculation on a renewed collective sale cycle this year has started to arise.

The previous collective sale frenzy was not beneficial for Singapore. Developments like The Gazania and Treasure at Tampines more than tripled the number of units built on the same plot of land. At the same time, a majority of these units are smaller than a Housing Board four-room flat, and are being offered at very high per-square-foot prices.

This lowers the quality of life for Singaporeans as it forces people into increasingly smaller, less liveable apartments at higher prices.

Given that past experience shows property cooling measures take time to have an impact, the Government should take prompt action to prevent property prices from rising ahead of economic fundamentals.

These could include increasing government land sales, raising additional buyer's stamp duty rates for foreign purchasers and investors, introducing a vacancy tax on properties left vacant for more than six months, raising property taxes on non-owner-occupied property and restricting Covid-19 mortgage relief measures to only owner-occupied properties.

Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee (Dr)