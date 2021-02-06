Forum: Govt is responsible for looking after its own people first

I refer to Mr Ramon Greep's suggestion that Singapore should take in intensive care patients from neighbouring countries because it doesn't have Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) currently (Singapore should take in ICU patients from neighbouring countries, Feb 3).

Singapore is a small nation with limited resources. We owe what we have today to a wise government and generations of hard-working people willing to follow our leaders and cooperate with the Government.

With the pandemic still ongoing around the globe, vaccine deployment still in its early stages, and new strains of the virus still emerging, we simply cannot afford to let our guard down and become complacent by offering our limited resources to others.

If we were to take in ICU patients as Mr Greep suggested, how do we prioritise the patients from different neighbouring countries? And what happens if there's a surge in our own ICU requirements?

As much as we would like to be a helpful neighbour, I believe it's every government's responsibility to ensure its people's interests, both short- and long-term, are first taken care of.

Luo Siao Ping